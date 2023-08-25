Texas hospital alerts 350,000 patients to data breach

Noah Schwartz -

San Antonio-based CentroMed is reporting a data breach affecting 350,000 individuals, according to a filing with the HHS.

An unauthorized party accessed CentroMed’s systems on June 9. The HHS described the breach as a hacking incident.

Breached information included:

  • Name
  • Address
  • Date of birth
  • Social Security number
  • Financial account information
  • Medical records number
  • Health insurance plan member identification
  • Claims data 

The hospital has notified affected individuals and installed new safeguards. 

