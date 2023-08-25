Texas hospital alerts 350,000 patients to data breach

San Antonio-based CentroMed is reporting a data breach affecting 350,000 individuals, according to a filing with the HHS.
An unauthorized party accessed CentroMed’s systems on June 9. The HHS described the breach as a hacking incident.
Breached information included:
- Name
- Address
- Date of birth
- Social Security number
- Financial account information
- Medical records number
- Health insurance plan member identification
- Claims data
The hospital has notified affected individuals and installed new safeguards.