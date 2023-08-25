Texas hospital alerts 350,000 patients to data breach

San Antonio-based CentroMed is reporting a data breach affecting 350,000 individuals, according to a filing with the HHS.

An unauthorized party accessed CentroMed’s systems on June 9. The HHS described the breach as a hacking incident.

Breached information included:





Name

Address

Date of birth

Social Security number

Financial account information

Medical records number

Health insurance plan member identification

Claims data

The hospital has notified affected individuals and installed new safeguards.