Tallahassee hospital begins taking more EMS patients after IT security incident

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Hospital has started taking more emergency patients as it brings its computer systems back online after a Feb. 2 IT security event.

The hospital had been diverting most local emergency medical services patients to HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee as it dealt with the IT incident that caused it to take its systems offline and move to paper documentation.

"[We] will continue to gradually increase volume as our processes become more streamlined and efficient," Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said in a Feb. 9 statement. "We continue daily communication with our healthcare and EMS partners to coordinate care for our community, and we thank them for their assistance."

The health system said it doesn't have a timeline for when its systems will be fully restored. It also hasn't provided details on the cause of the incident, but cybersecurity experts told the Tallahassee Democrat in a Feb. 9 story that signs pointed to a ransomware attack.