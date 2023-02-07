FBI working with Florida hospital amid IT security event

The FBI is working with Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare as the health system deals with an IT security event that has taken its IT systems offline since last week, WCTV reported.

"While our policy prohibits us from confirming or denying the existence or status of a federal investigation, we are working with TMH security teams to assess the situation," the FBI emailed the news outlet Feb. 6.

In its latest update on the event, posted Feb. 6, Tallahassee Memorial said it continues to use paper documentation, limit surgeries and procedures, and divert some emergency patients. Its physician practices and labor and delivery care remain in operation.

Over the weekend, 88 percent of the local ambulance transports went to HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee, while only 12 percent went to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, according to the Feb. 6 WCTV story.