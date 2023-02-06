Tallahassee hospital still using paper records, diverting EMS patients after IT security event

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare said it is "making progress" from an IT security event that caused it to take its IT systems offline last week.

The health system said in a Feb. 5 statement that it continues to divert some emergency medical services patients and use paper documentation, while it has canceled all nonemergency surgical and outpatient procedures scheduled for Feb. 6.

"Our teams are working around the clock in collaboration with outside consultants to investigate the cause of the event and safely restore all computer systems as quickly as possible," the statement reads. "Our investigation is ongoing and, as is typical in such situations, we expect it will take some time to determine exactly what happened."

The health system said its physician practices and labor and delivery care are still operational.