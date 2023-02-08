Tallahassee hospital still on downtime procedures; few other details released

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare said it continues to operate under downtime procedures as it contends with an IT security incident that started Feb. 2, but released few other details Feb. 7.

While news reports have characterized the event as an "apparent ransomware attack," given its similarities to those types of incidents, the health system has stayed tight-lipped.

"We understand that our community is eager for more information about this event," a spokesperson wrote in the update. "Our teams are working around the clock in collaboration with outside experts and state and federal agencies to investigate the cause of the event and safely restore all computer systems as quickly as possible. We will provide updates as this investigation progresses, bearing in mind that security, privacy and law enforcement considerations impact the amount of detail we can provide."

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital has been routing patients to HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee with the help of Leon County (Fla.) EMS, as it also limits surgeries and procedures and uses paper documentation.

In its update, the health system also thanked health IT firm Centralis and RICOH, a company that advertises its ability to contain and isolate active ransomware attacks.