Senators probe cyber agency's role in Change hack

Three senators wrote a letter asking the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency about its role in addressing the Feb. 21 breach on UnitedHealthcare's subsidiary Change Healthcare, Bloomberg reported April 30.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bill Cassidy and Richard Blumenthal are seeking information about how CISA is working with the FBI and other government entities to address the Change hack, and what information it gave to UnitedHealth about ALPHV, the hacking group behind the cyberattack.

The senators also are asking for information on the frequency and cost of such these kinds of attacks, what the agency has done to create a warning system and what can be done to address ransom payments with cryptocurrencies.

"Given the urgency of this threat, Congress must have a full accounting of the cybersecurity landscape including the events leading up to, and after, the Change cyberattack," the letter reads.

CISA did not provide comment to Bloomberg.

The senators' effort comes as UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty submitted written testimony prior to a House subcommittee hearing on May 1 regarding the Change ransomware attack. In this, he stated that the hackers used stolen credentials to remotely access Change's systems.