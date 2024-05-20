Oracle Health's market share went from 25% in 2021 to 23.4% in 2023.

Here is a look at Oracle Health's market share throughout the years:

2021

In 2021, Oracle Health had 25% of the hospital market share, according to KLAS. In that same year, Oracle Health reported 23 inpatient specialty hospital wins.

2022

According to KLAS, in 2022, Oracle Health had 24.9% of the hospital market share and brought in 22 hospitals.

2023

According to a KLAS report, Oracle Health's acute care EHR market share in 2023 was 23.4%. The report says in 2023, Oracle Health experienced its largest net hospital loss due to several large multispecialty organizations leaving.

Additionally, growth among small standalone hospitals, which had been Oracle Health's main source of market share gains since 2016, stalled as these hospitals focused on optimizing existing technology amid economic pressures, according to KLAS. This shift resulted in 41 decisions in 2023, down from 73 in 2022.

Specialty hospitals, however, showed increased purchase activity, with Oracle Health securing the most specialty hospital wins from 2017 to 2023, including two large organizations consolidating to Millennium and contracting a total of 54 specialty hospitals, KLAS found.