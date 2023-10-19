Prospect Medical hit with lawsuit over patient data breach

Culver City, Calif.-based Prospect Medical Holdings is facing a lawsuit that alleges it failed to protect patients' health information from a ransomware attack.

The proposed class-action complaint, filed Oct. 16, alleges that Prospect failed to safeguard and protect individuals' data from unauthorized access.

The complaint, obtained by Becker's, states that individuals' names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, diagnosis information, lab results, prescription information, treatment information and medical record numbers were compromised during an Aug. 3 ransomware attack on Prospect.

The August attack forced Prospect hospitals in multiple states to switch to paper records and suspend services.

After the attack, a ransomware group by the name of Rhysida allegedly posted on the dark web Aug. 24 auctioning off Social Security numbers, passport information and health data from more than 500,000 patients and employees of Prospect.

Prospect Medical Holdings was able to restore its IT systems nearly six weeks after the attack knocked them offline.

