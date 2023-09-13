Prospect Medical's 16 hospitals back online 40 days after cyberattack

Culver City, Calif.-based Prospect Medical Holdings has restored its IT systems nearly six weeks after a cyberattack knocked them offline.

The 16-hospital system fell victim to a ransomware attack Aug. 3 that forced facilities to turn to paper records and emergency departments and other services to temporarily shutter.

"Prospect Medical's information technology teams worked around-the-clock to securely restore access to its systems as quickly and as safely as possible, and in a manner that prioritized our ability to provide patient care," the health system emailed Becker's Sept. 12.

Ransomware gang Rhysida has taken responsibility for the attack, even claiming it has sold half the data it stole and that it plans to publish some as well.

"Our investigation has determined that Prospect Medical data was taken by unauthorized actors, the nature of which is being actively examined," the health system said. "Prospect Medical will provide notifications to individuals whose protected health or personal information is involved, in accordance with applicable laws. Because our investigation is ongoing, we do not have additional information to share at this time."