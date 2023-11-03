Patients can get up to $50 each in Advocate Aurora pixel settlement

Patients of Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care may be eligible for a piece of the $12.2 million settlement the health systems reached over the use of pixel tracking technology.

People who used the health systems' websites, LiveWell app or MyChart patient portal between Oct. 24, 2017, and Oct. 22, 2022, may be able to claim up to $50 each, according to the settlement website. The deadline to apply is Jan. 18. The health systems reached the settlement in August as part of a class-action lawsuit claiming those digital tools were embedded with "pixels," or consumer-behavior trackers, that sent their personal and medical information to third-party tech companies.

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care and Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care have since joined the larger Advocate Health system, based in Charlotte, N.C. Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Advocate Aurora Health reported in October 2022 that as many as 3 million patients may have been affected by the "pixel" data breach.