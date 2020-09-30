Ohio hospital postpones more surgeries due to weeklong computer system outage

Ashtabula (Ohio) County Medical Center remains offline six days after the hospital suffered a technical disruption that knocked its computers offline, according to a report in the Star Beacon.



The incident began on Sept. 24, and the hospital implemented downtime procedures until its IT team could bring computer systems back online. However, the systems are still offline and ACMC has postponed elective procedures at least through Sept. 30.



The ACMC emergency department is still open and clinicians are still providing care. However, they do not have access to computers with the patients' medical records, lab work and prescriptions.



