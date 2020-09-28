'It's all improv': UHS offline after IT security issue

Universal Health Services, a 26-hospital health system, reported Sept. 28 its IT system is offline due to a security issue.

Six details:

1. A statement from the hospital said it implemented extensive IT security protocols and is working with its security partners to restore IT operations.

2. The health system's facilities are using backup processes and offline documentation to continue delivering patient care.

3. Two UHS nurses told CNBC that the attack occurred over the weekend. Las Vegas-based Valley Health System also experienced an IT security incident beginning Sept. 27 that forced it offline. Nebraska Medicine's IT system was also forced offline on Sept. 20 due to a security incident.

4. CNBC reported the computers at UHS slowed and then eventually stopped working on Sept. 27. Some computers reportedly shut down on their own.

5. In addition to keeping medical records on paper, the clinicians have to hand-label medications. "It's all improv," a nurse told CNBC.

6. No patient data has been accessed or compromised in the event, according to the health system.

