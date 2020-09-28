Las Vegas health system says IT issue forced 6 hospitals offline: 5 details

Valley Health System in Las Vegas turned to paper records as IT issues forced six of its hospitals to go offline, according to a report from KTNV Las Vegas, an ABC affiliate.



Five details:



1. The health system went offline on Sept. 27, citing an IT issue.



2. Patient records were not accessed in the incident, and the health system said employee data has not been compromised.



3. Valley Health System has turned to "offline documentation methods" during the outage.



4. In a statement, Valley Health System reported implementing "extensive IT security protocols" and following procedures to resolve the issue.



5. In the past week, Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine and Ashtabula (Ohio) County Medical Center experienced similar computer outages.



More articles on cybersecurity:

At nearly $7M, Premera Blue Cross agrees to pay 2nd largest HIPAA fine in OCR history

Geisinger warns of phone spoofing scams, launches digital info hub

12 health system malware, ransomware and phishing incidents this month





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.