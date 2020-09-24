4-day Nebraska Medicine computer system outage wreaking havoc at 2 health systems

North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health is unable to access its EHR due to a computer system outage at Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine, according to a report in The North Platte Telegraph.

Nebraska Medicine reported a security incident that caused a computer outage at its hospitals and clinics four days ago. Staff have canceled some appointments and reverted to paper records as the IT team works to get the system back up.

Nebraska Medicine provides EHR systems to several other providers, including Norfolk, Neb.-based Faith Regional Health Services. Great Plains Health and Faith Regional both have reported their EHR and patient portals are offline. The local ABC affiliate in Omaha also reported that people have been unable to get COVID-19 test results back because of the outage



The health systems can access patient data in other record-keeping systems and provide urgent care, but some nonurgent procedures have been postponed. Great Plains Health CIO Brandon Kelliher said he anticipates the issues will be resolved by next week, according to the report in The North Platte Telegraph.



