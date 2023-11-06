Norton Healthcare still feeling effects of cyber event

In May, hackers targeting Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare posted personal health information on the dark web; local news outlet WDRB reported Nov. 6 that the health system is still dealing with the fallout.

The hacking group BlackCat claimed responsibility for the event that included Social Security numbers, birth dates, credit card numbers and patients' medical history. A Norton employee told the local news outlet that several credit cards had been fraudulently opened in her name.

Employees said that while internal systems are functioning, there has been some backlog.

In July, a patient and former employee filed a lawsuit accusing Norton of failing to protect personal information.