GAO to HHS: Do these 7 things to strengthen hospital cybersecurity 

The Government Accountability Office wants HHS to improve cybersecurity efforts by strengthening collaboration within the department and with the broader healthcare sector.

The GAO released a report June 28 reviewing HHS' organizational approach to cybersecurity and offered seven recommendations for the agency to enhance its roles and responsibilities so that healthcare is better protected against attacks.

Here are GAO's seven recommendations:

1. The HHS secretary should have the CIO overseeing the coordination and sharing of cybersecurity information between the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center and Healthcare Threat Operations Center.

2. The HHS secretary should order the CIO to monitor, evaluate and report on the progress and performance of the HHS Chief Information Security Officer Council, Continuous Monitoring and Risk Scoring Working Group, and Cloud Security Working Group.

3. HHS should direct the assistant secretary for preparedness and response to monitor, evaluate and report on the progress and performance of the Government Coordinating Council's Cybersecurity Working Group and HHS Cybersecurity Working Group.

4. HHS should have the CIO regularly monitor and update written agreements that describe how the HHS Chief Information Security Officer Council, Continuous Monitoring and Risk Scoring Working Group, and Cloud Security Working Group will collaborate and ensure that officials review and approve the updated agreements.

5. HHS should direct the assistant secretary for preparedness and response to ensure that authorizing officials review and approve the charter describing how the HHS Cybersecurity Working Group will manage collaboration.

6. HHS should have the assistant secretary for preparedness and response do the following: finalize written agreements that include a description of how the Government Coordinating Council's Cybersecurity Working Group will work together; identify the working group's roles and responsibilities; monitor and update the written agreements on a regular basis; and ensure that authorizing officials leading the working group approve the final agreements.

7. HHS should tell the assistant secretary for preparedness and response to update the charter for the Joint Healthcare and Public Health Cybersecurity Working Group for the current fiscal year and ensure that authorizing officials overseeing the group review and approve the updated charter.

