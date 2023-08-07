FBI, White House, HHS investigating health system cyberattack

The White House and the Department of Health and Human Services are monitoring the cyberattack affecting Prospect Medical Holdings, a 16-hospital system, according to an Aug. 5 report from CNN.

The Culver City, Calif.-based hospital system began experiencing data security incidents on Aug. 3, and healthcare services have been halted at affiliated hospitals in at least three states, according to an Aug. 5 report from The The New York Times.

The White House and HHS are monitoring the attack, according to CNN, and offering federal assistance to Prospect, aiming to provide the health system support in returning its wide range of hospitals and clinics to normal operations. Additionally, third-party cybersecurity specialists are conducting an investigation with Prospect, according to a statement obtained by the Times.

The FBI in Connecticut, where several of the affected hospitals are located, is also investigating the attack, according to a report from WTNH.