FBI finds 79,100 Georgia medical center patients' data on unauthorized computer

Griffin, Ga.-based Family Medical Center, part of Gore Medical Management, recently began notifying patients that their personal information may have been exposed through a hacking incident in 2017.

Gore Medical Management reported the breach to HHS Feb. 8 as affecting 79,100 individuals. In a notice published on its website, the medical center said the FBI notified it of the data theft in November 2020 after finding the stolen files on a third-party computer that was not part of Family Medical Center's practice.

Patient information exposed included names, addresses, dates of birth and Social Security numbers. The stolen files did not contain healthcare or financial records, according to the notice.

The hacker did not access Family Medical Center's medical records database to steal the patient data. The medical center said it discovered and eliminated the access point the hacker used several months after the breach.

The medical center is offering one year of free identity protection and credit-monitoring services to affected patients as a result of the incident.

