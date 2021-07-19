Elekta software breach hits Advocate Aurora, Intermountain; 96,000 patients affected

Advocate Aurora Health and Intermountain Healthcare are two of the latest health systems to report having been affected by a cybersecurity breach of cancer care software company Elekta.

Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health reported the breach to HHS July 16 as affecting 68,707 individuals, and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain reported the breach to Maine's attorney general as affecting 28,628 individuals.

Elekta discovered the cyberattack April 6 and restored all services by April 9, a company spokesperson told Becker's. The software company also notified the FBI and affected health systems.

Advocate Aurora Health and Intermountain are among approximately 170 health systems and organizations affected by the security incident, according to Advocate Aurora's online cyber data security notice. Additional health systems that have been affected by the breach include Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan and Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare.