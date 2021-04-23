Cancer software security breach hits 40 health systems: Yale New Haven Health, Lifespan & more

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is the latest health system of among at least 40 affected by a cybersecurity breach on cancer care software company Elekta, according to an April 23 Fox61 report.

"Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven is among the many hospitals nationwide that have been impacted by software issues since April 20 at Elekta, the company that provides the software to run linear accelerators for radiation treatment of cancer patients," a Yale New Haven Health spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Becker's.

The health system said it has communicated with patients about treatment interruptions as a result of the incident and expects to be operational April 26.

At least 40 health systems across the U.S. have been affected by the breach and Elekta's subsequent software issues, according to Fox61. Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan and New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health also rescheduled radiation treatment appointments for some of their cancer patients this month due to the incident.

Elekta discovered the cyberattack April 6 and restored all of its services April 9, a company spokesperson told Becker's, adding that it did not find any evidence that patient information was compromised.

