200,000 Northwestern patients affected in Elekta data breach; 42 health systems hit

A data breach on a cancer software vendor has exposed the information of 201,197 Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare patients at nine health system hospitals. The health system is the last to come forward as a victim of the breach.

Stockholm-based Elekta discovered the cyberattack April 6 and restored all of its services April 9, a company spokesperson told Becker's. Upon discovering the breach, Elekta alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and notified the affected health systems.

The breach has affected 42 health systems across the U.S., according to the Bend Bulletin. In addition to patients' breached data, some cancer centers reported halting procedures for weeks because of the incident, according to Fox61.

Here is a list of health systems that have reported breaches stemming from the incident and the number of patients affected, according to HHS' data breach portal:

St. Charles Health System (Bend, Ore.): 4,687

Renown Health (Reno, Nev.): 65,181

Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago): 201,197

Carle Health (Urbana, Ill.): Unknown

Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma (Lawton): 8,000

Lifespan (Providence, R.I.): Unknown

Southcoast Health (New Bedford, Mass.): Unknown

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health: 200+