Change hack won't affect nonprofit hospitals' credit: Fitch

Nonprofit hospitals will not face credit impact from the Feb. 21 cyberattack on UnitedHealthcare subsidiary Change Healthcare, according to Fitch.

In an April 1 report, Fitch said it does not think the attack will hurt hospital ratings as long as hospitals can go back to normal soon and if hospitals keep enough money on hand.

But if a hospital's finances suffer or if billing problems are prolonged, it could hurt its rating, according to Fitch.

This comes as Fitch checked hospitals with fewer than 75 days of cash to see if they might struggle if payments were delayed.

Hospitals told Fitch they have enough money saved to handle a temporary delay in payments. Additionally, they said they can switch billing services quickly or use manual methods if needed.

Some hospitals also got permission to delay bills and received extra money from Change Healthcare and Medicare, according to Fitch.