6 hospital, health systems hit by cybersecurity breaches in February

From unauthorized users accessing hospital networks to ransomware attacks, here are six cybersecurity issues that left 296,960 patients' medical records vulnerable.

1. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System's contracted vendor, Advent Health Partners, experienced a breach that affected 6,260 Memorial Hermann patients.

2. Chicago-based South Shore Hospital noticed unauthorized activity on its network in which a hacker had accessed files that contained 115,670 patients' protected information.

3. Illinois-based Family Christain Health Center detected a ransomware attack on its old health system that compromised the protected health information of 31,000 patients.

4. Jackson (Fla.) County Hospital notified its patients Feb. 11 that several of its systems were accessed by an unauthorized individual who potentially viewed patient medical information.

5. Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine alerted 269 patients that a snooping employee had viewed their diagnosis, treatment and test results.

6. Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health Medical Center's single file server had been accessed by an unauthorized user, affecting the protected health information of 174,761 patients.