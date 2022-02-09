6,260 Memorial Hermann patients’ information exposed in contractor data breach

Advent Health Partners, a contracted vendor for Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, issued a Feb. 8 notice saying it experienced a breach of protected health information.

The data breach affected approximately 6,260 Memorial Hermann patients, the system told local NBC affiliate KPRC.

In September, Advent became aware of suspicious activity on employee email accounts involving data provided by Memorial Hermann. Advent said it immediately launched an investigation.

Advent determined certain files were potentially accessed by an unauthorized third party, including Social Security numbers, first and last names, driver's license information, dates of birth, health insurance information, medical treatment information and financial account information.

"It's important to note that, to date, there is no indication that anyone's information has been subject to actual or attempted misuse in relation to this incident," a Memorial Hermann spokesperson told KPRC.