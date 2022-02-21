Patient data exposed during Florida hospital hacking incident

Jackson (Fla.) County Hospital provided notice to its patients Feb. 11 that its network was accessed by an unauthorized individual who potentially viewed and obtained patient protected information.

Around Jan. 9, certain systems in the hospital were rendered inaccessible. When the hospital investigated, it learned that several systems were accessed by an unauthorized person who viewed and took data from the systems, according to the hospital's website.

Patient data that had been exfiltrated from the hospital's systems included names, addresses, birthdates, telephone numbers, Social Security numbers, medical histories, medical conditions, treatment information, medical record numbers, diagnosis codes, patient account numbers, Medicare and Medicaid numbers, financial account information, and usernames and passwords.

Jackson County Hospital did not initially report how many patients have been affected. The hospital said it found no evidence to suggest there has been any misuse of patient data. But, affected patients have been advised to be vigilant and to check their account statements and explanation of benefits statements for signs of fraudulent activity.

The investigation is currently ongoing.