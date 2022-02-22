4 cybersecurity warnings from the HHS

As healthcare organizations faced an increase in cybersecurity threats, the HHS increased its efforts to support, inform and advise the healthcare industry of possible threats and how to amp up security measures.

Here are four cybersecurity warnings the HHS issued in February:

1. The HHS deployed a survey to gather information for Congress about cyber breaches reported to the department since 2015 with the aim to analyze any challenges healthcare organizations faced in meeting data breach reporting requirements.

2. The HHS informed healthcare organizations that the BlackMatter ransomware group, which targeted four healthcare-related organizations during its operation, was no longer a threat to the healthcare sector.

3. On Feb. 4, the HHS warned the healthcare industry about LockBit, a ransomware group, who posed significant cyberthreats to the healthcare industry.

4. On Feb. 17, the HHS warned the healthcare industry about the increasing cybersecurity attacks on EHRs and why cybercriminals find them attractive.