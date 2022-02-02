GAO encourages healthcare feedback on HHS data breach reporting

The Government of Accountability Office is urging healthcare organizations to review the number of data breaches they've reported to HHS in a survey.

The survey was released Jan. 31 for healthcare organizations and business associates covered by HIPAA and will be conducted through Survey Monkey.

Congress requested information on data breaches reported to HHS since 2015.

The survey, which will remain open until 4 pm Feb. 4, aims to analyze any challenges healthcare organizations and business associates face in meeting HHS data breach reporting requirements and improve the reporting process.