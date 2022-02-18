18 data points that make EHRs attractive to hackers

An increasing share of cybercriminals are targeting EHRs, HHS warned healthcare providers in a Feb. 17 threat brief.

“It is recommended that healthcare leaders shift their focus by moving beyond a prevention strategy and creating a proactive preparedness plan," HHS said in the brief.

The brief detailed why EHRs are such attractive targets for hackers. It outlined the 18 identifiers that "provide criminals with more information than any other breached record." They are the following: