Here are the health system malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported during June.
- University of California San Francisco paid $1.14 million to hackers after a June 1 ransomware attack on its medical school's computer servers.
- Miami-based Cano Health recently reported an April 13 data breach that affected 28,268 individuals.
- CHI St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin (Texas) began notifying patients June 19 that an unauthorized third party gained access to patients' protected health information in April.
- A June 16 data security incident involving Care New England's computer system caused the Providence, R.I.-based health system's website to experience downtime for nearly a week.
- Netwalker, a ransomware operator that threatens to publish data online if ransoms aren't paid, hacked Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer-Keystone Health System and is auctioning off its data online.
- The email account of an employee at Oswego (N.Y.) Health was compromised June 16 by someone not associated with the health system who sent out emails containing a link to a possibly malicious site.
- Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare notified 183,000 patients that their private information was breached in a second email hack last year.
- Rangely (Colo.) District Hospital on June 8 began notifying patients of a ransomware attack on its computer systems April 9 that resulted in the loss of access to several years of patients' medical records.
- MU Health Care in Columbia, Mo., notified patients of a data breach that occurred in September 2019, in which students created email accounts with a third party but used the same username and passwords as their university email accounts. The university email accounts containing patient information may have been compromised when an unauthorized user breached the third party's system.
- University of Utah Health reported June 5 that an unauthorized individual accessed some employee email accounts over a 45-day period earlier this year.
