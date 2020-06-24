Cano Health email hack exposes 28,268 patients' info

Miami, Fla.-based Cano Health, a population health management company that operates primary care medical centers, reported a data breach affecting thousands of individuals.



Three things to know:



1. The company found three employee email accounts were accessed by an unauthorized person on April 13. Messages may have been sent from the account without the company's knowledge.



2. Some of the emails contained documents with personal information, such as patient names, birth dates, contact information, Social Security numbers and financial account numbers. The unauthorized access may have occurred between May 18, 2018, and April 13, 2020.



3. The breach affected 28,268 individuals. Cano Health is notifying affected individuals.



