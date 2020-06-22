Care New England resolves cyberattack after nearly weeklong computer system outage

Providence, R.I.-based Care New England's internal computer systems are back up and running after a June 16 cyberattack caused nearly one week of system downtime, according to a June 22 Providence Journal report.

Three details:

1. A health system spokesperson told the publication that Care New England's website, email and other internal computer systems are "100 percent" back.

2. Care New England did not disclose the nature of the cyberattack or how it was resolved but said that there is no indication any patient information was compromised.

3. The cyberattack disrupted access to the health system's EHRs, digital communication and payroll systems. While systems were down, Care New England used paper records and had to cancel certain radiology and chemotherapy procedures.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Ransomware group auctions Crozer-Keystone Health System data on darknet

Oswego Health employee email used to send potentially malicious link

Kaiser Permanente experienced 5-hour computer system downtime: 4 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.