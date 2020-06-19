Employee payroll systems locked in ongoing Care New England IT breach

Providence, R.I.-based Care New England reported that its computer system began experiencing downtime on June 16, disrupting access to EHRs, digital communication and payroll, according to a report from WPRI, a local CBS affiliate.

The health system is still determining the cause of the incident as of June 18, and its website remains down. A spokesperson from the health system told WPRI that the IT incident has locked its payroll system, and it plans to pay employees for the same amount reflected on last week's paycheck.



As a result, employees will receive the same compensation as last week even if they worked more or fewer hours this week. The IT incident has forced the health system to use paper records and cancel select radiology and chemotherapy procedures, according to the report.



