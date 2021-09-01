Vaccine passports: 7 states with digital credentials & 21 states with bans

As vaccine mandates emerge nationwide, seven states are looking to provide a digital solution for storing proof of vaccinations. Meanwhile, 21 states have implemented bans on vaccine passports in some capacity, according to an Aug. 31 MIT Technology Review report.

Seven states with vaccine passports:



1. California unveiled a digital COVID-19 vaccine record June 11. Proof of vaccination will be required from any in-person event with more than 1,000 attendees, as well as for indoor leisure spaces.



2. Colorado is allowing residents to create digital records of their vaccine cards on a state app.



3. Hawaii requires those traveling to the state to upload proof of vaccination into the states' vaccine records database.



4. Illinois unveiled the digital vaccine credential "VaxPass," where attendees of large events may be required to verify their vaccine status.



5. Louisiana residents are able to show digital proof of vaccination with the LA Wallet app, though it is not required.



6. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled the Docket phone app in July, where residents can store a vaccine record.



7. New York launched the Excelsior Pass in nearly a dozen languages. Beginning Sept. 13, New York City will require proof of vaccination for select indoor leisure activities.

Twenty-one states with vaccine passport bans:



1. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill May 24 banning digital vaccine credentials. The bill was approved by the Alabama House of Representatives.



2. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an administrative order April 26 that said the state will not require vaccine credentials to travel to or around Alaska.



3. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a law April 20 that prevented state or local governments from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine or proof of vaccination. The state Senate voted to ban digital vaccine credentials.



4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill April 2 banning vaccine credentials and blocking any business or government entity from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.



5. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order May 25 banning vaccine proof in state governments. Vaccine passports will not be required for entry into the state.



6. Idaho Gov. Brad Little inked an executive order prohibiting the state government from requiring digital vaccine credentials.



7. Indiana banned state or local governments from issuing or requiring vaccine certification April 22.



8. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law May 20 that withholds grants and contracts from local governments or businesses that require customers to provide evidence they are vaccinated. The law prevents state and local governments from including an individual's vaccine status on a government-issued ID card.



9. Kansas approved a law May 7 that bans vaccine certifications. The law also restricts state agencies from issuing a vaccine passport to individuals without consent or requiring a vaccine passport within the state.



10. Michigan's House of Representatives passed a bill June 2 banning digital vaccine certifications or any system where an individual's civil rights are diminished because of their vaccine status.



11. Minnesota's Senate passed a bill in May that states that no person can be required to possess, wear or display any indicator the person received a negative or positive COVID-19 test result or if they possess antibodies. The health department is also banned from forcing residents to participate in contact tracing or digital contact tracing.



12. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson approved provisions in a June bill that aimed to ban vaccine certification systems. It also restricted local governments that receive public funds from requiring proof of vaccination to access services.



13. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed an executive order April 13 that bans state-sponsored development or the required use of vaccine credentials.



14. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed a law July 25 that blocks government agencies from mandating vaccines or requiring vaccine credentials to access services or buildings.



15. North Dakota lawmakers banned state and local governments and businesses from requiring vaccine credentials for access or service. The law has some exceptions.



16. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order May 28 banning state agencies from requiring proof of vaccination to enter public buildings.



17. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a May 11 executive order preventing state agencies, local governments and state employees from requiring vaccine credentials.



18. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem inked an executive order April 21 that banned the development or use of vaccine passports.



19. Tennessee's Senate passed a ban on vaccine passports April 14, which was signed into law May 26.



20. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill June 7 prohibiting any entity from requiring proof of vaccinations within the state.



21. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said May 7 in a directive that state agencies, boards and commissions cannot require people to show vaccine credentials to access public spaces or services.