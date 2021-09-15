Ex-Cerner, Livongo exec Zane Burke named CEO of consumer health company

Quantum Health, a consumer healthcare navigation company, tapped former Cerner and Livongo Health executive Zane Burke to serve as its new CEO, the company said Sept. 15.

In addition to leading the company as CEO, Mr. Burke also will serve as a member of Quantum Health's board of directors. He assumes the position from Quantum Health founder and CEO Kara Trott, who will become the company's board chair.

"As we launch our next stage of growth, there's no person better equipped to lead Quantum Health than [Mr. Burke]," Ms. Trott said in the news release. "[He] is a great cultural and strategic fit [and] brings proven executive experience, having scaled two of the world's most successful SaaS and enterprise software healthcare companies."

Mr. Burke most recently served as CEO of Livongo, where he helped lead the consumer health company's $18.5 billion merger with Teladoc Health. He left the company after the deal was finalized in October 2020.

Before leading Livongo, Mr. Burke served as president of Cerner. He spent more than two decades at the Kansas City, Mo.-based company, holding several executive roles in sales, strategy, finance and operations. He left Cerner in late 2018 to head up daily operations at Livongo.

Dublin, Ohio-based Quantum Health offers consumer experience services and claims savings to its self-insured employer clients.