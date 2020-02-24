Albertsons rolls out digital diabetes management system

DarioHealth's app-connected diabetes management service is now available via supermarket chain Albertsons' online marketplace, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

Customers of the grocery chain — which includes Albertsons, Safeway and Jewel-Osco stores, among several other banners — can now purchase access to the digital health startup's blood glucose testing and tracking system, as well as accessories such as a digital blood pressure monitor, lancets and blood glucose test strips, on Albertsons Marketplace.

The MyDario system, which includes a handheld blood glucose measurement device and an FDA-cleared tracking app, was made available through Walmart's own online marketplace in December.

The addition of the system to Albertsons Marketplace marks the latest in a chain of consumer-centric updates to the retailer's healthcare offerings. In December, several of its pharmacies across the U.S. began rolling out one- to two-hour prescription deliveries. The month prior, Albertsons began offering artificial intelligence-powered diabetic retinopathy eye exams at its in-store CarePortMD clinics in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

