UCHealth affiliate simplifies CEO bonus plan

The board of Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., an affiliate of Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth, has approved modifications to the criteria used to determine the bonus for CEO Matt Shahan for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The board approved the criteria Aug. 28, according to a statement shared with Becker's.

"Their commitment in such modifications is to reward and incentivize excellence in healthcare leadership, and we believe these changes reflect a positive evolution in our approach," the statement read.

Mr. Shahan has served as Campbell County Health CEO since May 2022. According to the Gillette News Record, his employment contract with UCHealth details measurements and metrics to determine his bonus amount each year, up to $80,000.

The bonus amount is divided into five categories, and each category includes specific goals, some of which include multiple subcategories and specific metrics, such as improving worker retention or care quality, the publication reported.

Campbell County Health said the simplified bonus plan is designed to ensure alignment with U.S. standards and organizational core values/metrics including clinical quality, safety and patient experience.

"The prior and modified metrics both share the same core values," the organization's statement read. "By streamlining the criteria to include filling key leadership positions, developing a strategic plan and building strong community relationships, the board aims to provide our CEO with flexibility to respond effectively to the dynamic healthcare environment. This approach recognizes that healthcare leadership often requires adaptability and the ability to address unforeseen challenges."

Organizational bylaws call for the three-member board of trustees compensation committee to meet annually to recommend a bonus to the rest of the board for approval. Modifications to the bonus metrics were made in adherence with these bylaws, Campbell County Health said.

"Trustees will be reviewing and refining these criteria at their upcoming fall retreat to maintain the highest standards of accountability, excellence and innovation at Campbell County Health — setting the bar for healthcare leadership in Wyoming," the organization said.