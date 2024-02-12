Radiologic tech pay by state

Average annual wages for radiologic technologists and technicians vary across states, with the national mean estimated at $70,240, according to the most recently available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.

Here are the mean annual wages for radiologic technologists and technicians in 50 states and Washington, D.C., listed in descending order of pay.

1. California: $99,680

2. Hawaii: $88,440

3. Massachusetts: $85,800

4. Oregon: $84,540

5. Nevada: $84,330

6. District of Columbia: $83,630

7. Washington: $82,740

8. Alaska: $81,940

9. New York: $81,200

10. New Jersey: $78,800

11. Connecticut: $76,180

12. Rhode Island: $76,010

13. Colorado: $74,080

14. Maryland: $73,700

15. Minnesota: $73,570

16. New Hampshire: $73,200

17. Arizona: $71,770

18. Vermont: $70,720

19. Delaware: $69,490

20. Virginia: $68,940

21. Illinois: $68,900

22. Wyoming: $67,560

23. Texas: $66,860

24. Idaho: $66,780

25. Maine: $66,750

26. Wisconsin: $66,670

27. New Mexico: $66,480

28. Utah: $66,120

29. Indiana: $65,080

30. Michigan: $65,020

31. Pennsylvania: $64,550

32. Ohio: $64,300

33. Montana: $63,390

34. North Dakota: $63,360

35. North Carolina: $63,110

36. Oklahoma: $62,580

37. Kansas: $62,530

38. Missouri: $62,390

39. Florida: $62,270

40. Nebraska: $62,150

41. Georgia: $61,870

42. West Virginia: $61,330

43. Kentucky: $60,300

44. South Carolina: $59,610

45. South Dakota: $58,900

46. Tennessee: $58,630

47. Iowa: $58,210

48. Louisiana: $57,590

49. Arkansas: $55,180

50. Alabama: $53,020

51. Mississippi: $51,240