Radiologic tech pay by state

Average annual wages for radiologic technologists and technicians vary across states, with the national mean estimated at $70,240, according to the most recently available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.
Here are the mean annual wages for radiologic technologists and technicians in 50 states and Washington, D.C., listed in descending order of pay.
1. California: $99,680
2. Hawaii: $88,440
3. Massachusetts: $85,800
4. Oregon: $84,540
5. Nevada: $84,330
6. District of Columbia: $83,630
7. Washington: $82,740
8. Alaska: $81,940
9. New York: $81,200
10. New Jersey: $78,800
11. Connecticut: $76,180
12. Rhode Island: $76,010
13. Colorado: $74,080
14. Maryland: $73,700
15. Minnesota: $73,570
16. New Hampshire: $73,200
17. Arizona: $71,770
18. Vermont: $70,720
19. Delaware: $69,490
20. Virginia: $68,940
21. Illinois: $68,900
22. Wyoming: $67,560
23. Texas: $66,860
24. Idaho: $66,780
25. Maine: $66,750
26. Wisconsin: $66,670
27. New Mexico: $66,480
28. Utah: $66,120
29. Indiana: $65,080
30. Michigan: $65,020
31. Pennsylvania: $64,550
32. Ohio: $64,300
33. Montana: $63,390
34. North Dakota: $63,360
35. North Carolina: $63,110
36. Oklahoma: $62,580
37. Kansas: $62,530
38. Missouri: $62,390
39. Florida: $62,270
40. Nebraska: $62,150
41. Georgia: $61,870
42. West Virginia: $61,330
43. Kentucky: $60,300
44. South Carolina: $59,610
45. South Dakota: $58,900
46. Tennessee: $58,630
47. Iowa: $58,210
48. Louisiana: $57,590
49. Arkansas: $55,180
50. Alabama: $53,020
51. Mississippi: $51,240