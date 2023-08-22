Physician starting pay surges after COVID

Supply and demand economics are driving a significant rise in physician salaries, according to a report from AMN Healthcare's Physician Solutions division.

While average starting salaries for psychiatrists are up 19 percent year on year, orthopedic surgeons are offered the highest wage — $633,000, according to the report.

Dermatologists have experienced the second-highest rise, up 16 percent. Pediatricians are offered the lowest starting salary at $233,000.

Other compensation trends by specialty:

Urologists — $540,000

Interventional cardiologists — $517,000

Gastroenterologists — $506,000

"Rising physician starting salaries are a clear sign that demand for physicians is surging," said Leah Grant, president of AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions. "Virtually every hospital in the United States, and many other entities, are seeking physicians."





