Physician compensation in 2023: 22 numbers to know

Several reports have come out in recent months highlighting physician compensation trends. While data periods, criteria and samples differed over such reports, some trends emerged that showed consistent data, including a strong correlation between compensation increases in certain specialties.

Compiled below are some headline categories from three reports: The "2023 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" from AMN Healthcare, the Medscape "Physician Compensation Report 2023" and Sullivan Cotter's "2022-2023 Physician Compensation and Productivity Report."

Highest- and lowest-paid specialties

$619,000: Plastic surgery (Medscape)

$249,000: Public health and preventive medicine

*$677,691: Cardiology (Sullivan Cotter)

*$270,666: Pediatrics

*of specialties showing highest increases

$633,000: Orthopedics (AMN)

$233,000: Pediatrics

Specialties with consistently high pay raises across reports

Anesthesiology: Compensation increases were between 10 percent and 12.5 percent, with median salaries ranging from $448,000 to $472,727.

Oncology: Compensation increases were between 9 percent and 13 percent, with median salaries ranging from $406,258 to $463,000.

Psychiatry: Compensation increases were between 8 percent and 19 percent, with median salaries ranging from $281,262 (child/adolescent only) and $355,000.

Highest and lowest pay raises

Psychiatry had a 19 percent increase to a median of $355,000, according to AMN. The largest decrease was a 10 percent decline in noninvasive cardiology to a median of $433,000.

Oncology was up 13 percent to a median of $463,000, while ophthalmology was down 7 percent to $388,000, according to Medscape.

Hospitalist-internal medicine salaries rose 14 percent to $326,417, Sullivan Cotter said.

Incentive payments

The average signing bonus for physicians increased 21 percent from 2022 to $37,473 this year, according to AMN. The average signing bonus for nurse practitioners and physician assistants is $8,355, down 7 percent from $9,000 last year.

Gender and minority pay differences

Male primary care physicians earned 19 percent more than their female counterparts, a "significant disparity" but lower than recent years, when it averaged around 25 percent, Medscape said. Male specialists earned 27 percent more than female specialists compared with a 31 percent gap in the 2022 report.

White physicians ($358,000) and Asian Americans ($351,000) earn more than their Black ($311,000) and Latino ($338,000) counterparts, the 2023 report said.