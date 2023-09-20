15 physician specialties with largest pay jumps

Median compensation increased by double-digit margins for 11 physician specialties in 2023 compared to last year, according to Sullivan Cotter's 2022-23 Physician Compensation and Productivity Report.
The report includes data on more than 306,000 physicians and advanced practice providers from 920 hospitals, health systems and medical groups.
The following 15 specialties saw the largest increases in median total cash compensation in 2023. Only specialties with at least 500 physician respondents are included in the report.
|
Job or specialty
|
Median compensation
|
Percent change (2022-23)
|
Total number of physicians surveyed
|
Hospitalist-internal medicine
|
$326,417
|
14
|
10,821
|
Family medicine with obstetrics
|
$289,931
|
13
|
628
|
Neonatal-perinatal medicine
|
$332,880
|
13
|
1,706
|
Pediatrics
|
$270,666
|
12
|
7,821
|
Medical oncology
|
$406,258
|
11
|
760
|
Urgent care
|
$310,535
|
11
|
1,603
|
Anesthesiology
|
$472,727
|
10
|
5,507
|
Critical care medicine
|
$460,312
|
10
|
1,342
|
Emergency medicine
|
$374,147
|
10
|
5,839
|
Obstetrics/gynecology
|
$378,411
|
10
|
5,068
|
Psychiatry (child and adolescent)
|
$281,262
|
10
|
1,001
|
Cardiology (invasive and interventional)
|
$677,691
|
9
|
1,785
|
Family medicine
|
$291,604
|
9
|
15,520
|
General surgery
|
$455,722
|
9
|
2,926
|
Pathology (anatomic and clinical)
|
$397,974
|
9
|
1,077