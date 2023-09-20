15 physician specialties with largest pay jumps

Mackenzie Bean (Twitter) -

Median compensation increased by double-digit margins for 11 physician specialties in 2023 compared to last year, according to Sullivan Cotter's 2022-23 Physician Compensation and Productivity Report

The report includes data on more than 306,000 physicians and advanced practice providers from 920 hospitals, health systems and medical groups.

The following 15 specialties saw the largest increases in median total cash compensation in 2023. Only specialties with at least 500 physician respondents are included in the report. 

Job or specialty 

Median compensation 

Percent change (2022-23)

Total number of physicians surveyed

Hospitalist-internal medicine

$326,417

14

10,821

Family medicine with obstetrics 

$289,931

13

628

Neonatal-perinatal medicine

$332,880

13 

1,706

Pediatrics

$270,666

12

7,821

Medical oncology

$406,258

11

760

Urgent care

$310,535

11

1,603

Anesthesiology

$472,727

10

5,507

Critical care medicine

$460,312

10

1,342

Emergency medicine

$374,147

10

5,839

Obstetrics/gynecology

$378,411

10

5,068

Psychiatry (child and adolescent)

$281,262

10

1,001

Cardiology (invasive and interventional)

$677,691

9

1,785

Family medicine

$291,604

9

15,520

General surgery

$455,722

9

2,926

Pathology (anatomic and clinical)

$397,974

9

1,077




Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles