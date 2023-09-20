15 physician specialties with largest pay jumps

Median compensation increased by double-digit margins for 11 physician specialties in 2023 compared to last year, according to Sullivan Cotter's 2022-23 Physician Compensation and Productivity Report.

The report includes data on more than 306,000 physicians and advanced practice providers from 920 hospitals, health systems and medical groups.

The following 15 specialties saw the largest increases in median total cash compensation in 2023. Only specialties with at least 500 physician respondents are included in the report.

Job or specialty Median compensation Percent change (2022-23) Total number of physicians surveyed Hospitalist-internal medicine $326,417 14 10,821 Family medicine with obstetrics $289,931 13 628 Neonatal-perinatal medicine $332,880 13 1,706 Pediatrics $270,666 12 7,821 Medical oncology $406,258 11 760 Urgent care $310,535 11 1,603 Anesthesiology $472,727 10 5,507 Critical care medicine $460,312 10 1,342 Emergency medicine $374,147 10 5,839 Obstetrics/gynecology $378,411 10 5,068 Psychiatry (child and adolescent) $281,262 10 1,001 Cardiology (invasive and interventional) $677,691 9 1,785 Family medicine $291,604 9 15,520 General surgery $455,722 9 2,926 Pathology (anatomic and clinical) $397,974 9 1,077







