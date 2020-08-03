Physician assistant median annual base salary, by state
Physician assistants in Alaska earned the highest median annual base salary in 2019, while PAs in Alabama earned the lowest, according to a salary report released Aug. 3 by the American Academy of PAs.
Data in the report is based on a survey of 13,682 physician assistants between Feb. 1 and March 1.
The PA median annual base salary in each state and the District of Columbia are listed below, in descending order. The list includes ties at Nos. 3, 5, 10, 14, 16, 19, 27, 33, 39, 42, 45 and 47.
1. Alaska: $133,976
2. California: $130,000
3. Nevada: $125,000
3. Wyoming: $125,000
5. Connecticut: $120,000
5. Washington: $120,000
7. Hawaii: $117,500
8. District of Columbia: $117,253
9. Minnesota: $117,000
10. New Jersey: $115,000
10. New Mexico: $115,000
10. Oregon: $115,000
13. North Dakota: $112,500
14. Maine: $112,000
14. Texas: $112,000
16. Arizona: $111,000
16. New York: $111,000
18. Maryland: $110,776
19. Massachusetts: $110,000
19. Oklahoma: $110,000
19. New Hampshire: $110,000
19. Vermont: $110,000
19. Colorado: $110,000
19. Wisconsin: $110,000
25. Montana: $109,500
26. Iowa: $109,000
27. Illinois: $107,000
27. Rhode Island: $107,000
27. Indiana: $107,000
30. South Dakota: $106,412
31. Idaho: $106,114
32. Michigan: $105,800
33. Florida: $105,000
33. Utah: $105,000
33. Georgia: $105,000
36. Ohio: $103,609
37. Virginia: $103,410
38. North Carolina: $103,290
39. West Virginia: $103,000
39. Nebraska: $103,000
41. South Carolina: $102,776
42. Kansas: $102,000
42. Pennsylvania: $102,000
44. Kentucky: $101,000
45. Delaware: $100,500
45. Mississippi: $100,500
47. Missouri: $100,000
47. Arkansas: $100,000
47. Tennessee: $100,000
47. Louisiana: $100,000
51. Alabama: $90,500
Access more information about the AAPA report here.
