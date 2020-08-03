Physician assistant median annual base salary, by state

Physician assistants in Alaska earned the highest median annual base salary in 2019, while PAs in Alabama earned the lowest, according to a salary report released Aug. 3 by the American Academy of PAs.

Data in the report is based on a survey of 13,682 physician assistants between Feb. 1 and March 1.

The PA median annual base salary in each state and the District of Columbia are listed below, in descending order. The list includes ties at Nos. 3, 5, 10, 14, 16, 19, 27, 33, 39, 42, 45 and 47.

1. Alaska: $133,976

2. California: $130,000

3. Nevada: $125,000

3. Wyoming: $125,000

5. Connecticut: $120,000

5. Washington: $120,000

7. Hawaii: $117,500

8. District of Columbia: $117,253

9. Minnesota: $117,000

10. New Jersey: $115,000

10. New Mexico: $115,000

10. Oregon: $115,000

13. North Dakota: $112,500

14. Maine: $112,000

14. Texas: $112,000

16. Arizona: $111,000

16. New York: $111,000

18. Maryland: $110,776

19. Massachusetts: $110,000

19. Oklahoma: $110,000

19. New Hampshire: $110,000

19. Vermont: $110,000

19. Colorado: $110,000

19. Wisconsin: $110,000

25. Montana: $109,500

26. Iowa: $109,000

27. Illinois: $107,000

27. Rhode Island: $107,000

27. Indiana: $107,000

30. South Dakota: $106,412

31. Idaho: $106,114

32. Michigan: $105,800

33. Florida: $105,000

33. Utah: $105,000

33. Georgia: $105,000

36. Ohio: $103,609

37. Virginia: $103,410

38. North Carolina: $103,290

39. West Virginia: $103,000

39. Nebraska: $103,000

41. South Carolina: $102,776

42. Kansas: $102,000

42. Pennsylvania: $102,000

44. Kentucky: $101,000

45. Delaware: $100,500

45. Mississippi: $100,500

47. Missouri: $100,000

47. Arkansas: $100,000

47. Tennessee: $100,000

47. Louisiana: $100,000

51. Alabama: $90,500

Access more information about the AAPA report here.

