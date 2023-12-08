Median hourly rates for 10 hospital jobs

Among healthcare staff, median base hourly pay across all jobs nationally increased by 5.3% from 2022 to 2023, according to one new survey.

The finding is from an annual healthcare staff compensation survey from consulting firm SullivanCotter.

The survey is based on data from more than 1,630 participating organizations on more than 600 jobs and approximately 1.4 million employees. Results of the survey were released Dec. 7.

Many new roles saw high percentage increases in median base hourly pay on the clinical and nonclinical sides, according to SullivanCotter. On average, the median base hourly pay for some clinical jobs jumped more than 11% from last year.

Here are the 2023 median base hourly rates for 10 hospital jobs, according to the survey:

Physical therapist: $45.90

Registered nurse: $40.10

Dietitian (RD): $32.60

Radiologic technologist: $30.54

Pharmacy technician: $21.30

Sterile processing technician: $20.84

Admissions registrar: $19.05

Unit clerk: $18.77

Nursing assistant-certified (CNA): $18.64

Environmental services technician: $17.42



More information about the survey is available here.