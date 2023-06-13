UC Davis Health launches new geriatric division

UC Davis Health unveiled its new geriatric, hospice and palliative medicine division June 13, and the Sacramento, Calif.-based division is led by Rebecca Boxer, MD.

The division "aims to streamline and strengthen geriatrics, hospice and palliative medicine and provide leadership for the rest of the health system," according to a news release. It also might attract more faculty, programs and funds for geriatric treatments.

"I chose to come to UC Davis Health because of the systemwide commitment to age-friendly healthcare," Dr. Boxer said in the release. "A committed system means that programs and health care initiatives for older adults can truly be realized."

The multidisciplinary team leading the new division, which is part of UC Davis School of Medicine's internal medicine department, includes experts in geriatric medicine, hospice, internal medicine, palliative care and pulmonary medicine.