U of Louisville hospital went without power, AC for 12 hours

The University of Louisville (Ky.) Hospital — the sole Level 1 trauma facility in the region — was without power for more than 12 hours July 15, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

The facility was able to maintain power to life-saving equipment with a backup generator, but 60 percent of the hospital was left without air conditioning in the midst of sweltering summer conditions as the power remained off between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 p.m. that day.

Additional staff were brought in to aid in keeping patients cool with water, ice and other care as the hospital navigated the outage.

Despite the outage and disruptions to certain systems, only five patients were transferred out as a safety precaution, the news outlet reported.





