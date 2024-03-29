Texas hospital suspends maternity care

The obstetrics, labor and delivery program at Nacogdoches (Texas) Memorial Hospital remains suspended as hospital operations transition from a private company back to the local hospital district, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

The suspension was originally put in place by Lion Star, the group that ran the hospital, and that decision is being upheld by Nacogdoches County Hospital District. After filing for bankruptcy in November, Lion Star reached an agreement with the Nacogdoches County Hospital District to transition hospital operations to the district.

"Department services remain suspended and the elected board members of the Nacogdoches County Hospital District are continuing to evaluate options," the hospital spokesperson said. "Board members are holding true to their publicly stated mission, vision and values to provide exemplary patient-centered service with the highest standards of excellence while demonstrating sound financial stewardship of all resources."

Hospital officials attributed the suspension to a lack of physicians and a lack of funding for the Women's and Children's Center, according to a March 28 report from ABC affiliate KTRE.

Employees in the unit will transition to other areas within NMH, hospital officials said, according to the TV station.





