Power outage downs Florida hospital computers, appointments rescheduled

A power outage at Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Memorial Hospital resulted in the hospital canceling appointments Sept. 11 and the IT system shutting down, Wink News reported.

Some patients were receiving care when the power outage occurred. After a few hours, patients said they were sent home and their appointments rescheduled due to computer system issues.

Critical patient care continued to operate, but the hospital was using paper processes even after the power was fully restored due to the computer problems, hospital spokesperson Mary Briggs told Wink News. The hospital rescheduled elective procedures and other nonurgent appointments.

A Lee Health spokesperson told Wink News power interruption caused a widespread server outage that affected phones, MyChart and online patient portals. On Sept. 12, Lee Health said the server issues were resolved. Appointments are expected to continue as planned and those who were affected by the outage are being rescheduled.

The hospital is still investigating the cause of the outages.