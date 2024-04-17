Pennsylvania hospital to reopen obstetrical unit

WVU Medicine Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital has received funding for medical equipment needed to reopen its obstetrical unit.

The hospital, part of Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine, announced the $750,000 Area Development Grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission on April 16.

"The intent has always been to resume labor and delivery services at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, and the ARC grant will help us make that a reality," Carrie Willetts, president and CEO of Uniontown Hospital and executive vice president of health system integration and business development for WVU Medicine, said in a news release.

"The existing birthing center space has remained relatively untouched since services ended in 2019. With these funds, upgrades to equipment to meet current obstetrical standards and the facility to provide an optimal environment for future patients can begin."

Hospital officials expect the unit to reopen in January and create more than 40 jobs.