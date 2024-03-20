MRI damaged after fire at Boston VA hospital

A fire at Boston-based Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center damaged the MRI suite and could impact MRI patient care for the foreseeable future, CBS News reported March 19.

Firefighters responded to the hospital around 10 a.m. March 19 when the fire was reported outside of the MRI suite. Officials evacuated areas of the hospital, but no injuries were reported. The fire spread to the MRI suite before it was extinguished around 10:45 a.m., ABC affiliate WCVB reported.

The MRI suite is being evaluated for damage and there is no estimate for when it may be operational again. In the meantime, "only a handful" of patient appointments are expected to be rescheduled, a hospital spokesperson told CBS.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.