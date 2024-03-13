Mass General Brigham merging departments from 2 hospitals

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham is combining the clinical departments and academic programs from its Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital into single departments. Both hospitals are based in Boston.

The department mergers also includes the development of interdepartmental disease-focused institutes that will multiply the health system's integrated patient care abilities, according to a Mass General Brigham news release shared with Becker's.

The process is expected to take place over the next few years, with the timing for each department transformation dependent on factors such as size, department discipline and complexity.

A single chair will lead each integrated clinical department, with several Mass General Brigham leaders expanding their roles to support the transformation.

David Brown, MD, has been named president of academic medical centers at Mass General Brigham and will oversee the clinical departments and provide leadership to both hospitals. Dr. Brown will work with O'Neil Britton, MD, chief integration officer of Mass General Brigham, to "lead a multi-year transformation to single, unified departments across the two academic medical centers," the release said.

Marcela del Carmen, MD, and Giles Boland, MD, will serve as presidents of Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital, respectively, while maintaining their roles as presidents of the physicians' organizations at Mass General Brigham's academic medical centers.





