Hawaii has unveiled the first high school-based clinic in the country, Hawaii News Now reported April 11.

OB-GYNs from Hawaii Pacific Health and medical school physicians from the University of Hawaii will run the clinic along with more than 500 students.

The 1,900-square-foot clinic, called Academic Health Center, has four exam rooms and one treatment room. It will give students an opportunity to shadow physicians and gain experience ranging from administrative to clinical roles.